Drought angels: Nothing could prepare them for what they’d see

NOTHING could prepare Toni Cowan for what she'd witness driving through the entrance of a drought-stricken Central Queensland property.

She was part of a team of 16 people who visited Jane ­Saunders' farm on Sunday to help her through one of the most difficult times imaginable.

They witnessed the 'crippling drought' which mirrored the harsh reality which has been faced by many land ­owners.

Two youngsters help feed Jane's livestock.

After the conditions had ­already begun to take its toll on Dingo grazier Jane Saunders' livelihood, staff from Ramsey Pharmacy in North Rockhampton took their families to give up their time and services.

To lighten Jane's load, a convoy of Ramsay Pharmacy staff and their families travelled 160km west of ­Rockhampton to the lifelong customer's property, ­Charlevue.

It was there the team formed a working bee where they completed farm and domestic duties.

Check out the harsh dry conditions on Jane Saunders' Dingo property.

Ramsey Pharmacy's retail manager, Toni Cowan was one of 16 pairs of hands who helped out on the day. She described her observations of the land.

"The current situation out there is extremely heartbreaking with no end in sight for this crippling drought," she said.

And if that wasn't bad enough, the hardworking land owner only had only herself to tackle the great amount of work which had piled up.

Children as young as four help out in the buggy.

"Jane is by herself out there," she said.

But that's not all.

Just to make matters worse, her property received no rain through the recent storms which hit the region. So there was plenty to be done.

Property owner, Jane Saunders with Toni Cowan.

Together the team ­unloaded 700 bales of lucerne from a semi-trailer so they could use it to carry more hay back to the property.

They also helped feed livestock, and children as young as four found themselves in a buggy feeding chickens and giving water to calves who were too weak to drink on their own.

"It was quite devastating, there were times when you face the reality of drought," Ton said.

The working bee included feeding livestock so the land owner wasn't swamped with her duties on the land from the drought.

And they couldn't have chosen a better time to venture out to Jane's property. It surely was her time of need.

And it made a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

"It's very humbling to give one's self to help someone in need," she said.

Everyone eased the burden for a day, and in the process took with them joy and laughter.

"I know all of our children got the same fulfilment," she said.

Toni Cowan joins youngsters with a calf.

"If you can help (someone) in some way, even for just a day or a couple of hours, you have no idea just how much it lifts the spirits of those you help.

"That in itself is what truly makes this world brighter and makes us proud Aussies."

After a long day of hard yakka, Jane announced she could not pay the team for their efforts, but gave them a much more sentimental reward.

She presented the children with ribbons she had won for her prized livestock so they didn't go home empty-handed.