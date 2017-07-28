'DROP YOUR PANTS': Gladstone man stuffs evidence down his undies

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone man was told to drop his dacks after police caught him stuffing a drug pipe down his undies.

DOWN his dacks probably wasn't the smartest location to conceal a long, tube-shaped item.

Especially during a visit from the police.

But a Gladstone man gave it a crack anyway, only to be immediately told to "drop his pants" by officers at the Toolooa St address.

Brett Andrew Hartshorn pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of possessing utensils for drug use.

On June 29, police arrived at a South Gladstone address at about 6.20pm for a separate matter.

They were let into the house by the owner, and saw Hartshorn make a dash for the kitchen.

Following quickly behind, officers saw him stuff an object down his pants.

All was revealed when his pants begrudgingly dropped to the floor; Hartshorn had tried to hide a drug-smoking pipe from the police.

The man appeared unrepresented in court, and Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said given it was the first mention of the matter, he was entitled to one adjournment to sort out legal aid.

"There's no point, your honour," Hartshorn said.

"They caught me with the pipe in my hands.

"My daughter and I were being kicked out of the house, so I just ran to grab it."

Hartshorn told Ms Ho he was the father of a newborn baby, who was also in court with him.

He said was getting by on a disability support pension and living in a caravan.

The court heard Hartshorn's last period of offending was more than six years ago.

Ms Ho imposed a $300 fine and recorded a conviction.