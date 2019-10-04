Menu
Find out how to stay safe on the road this October Long Weekend. Photo: Brett Wortman
Driving this weekend? You might want to read this

4th Oct 2019 9:01 AM

Drivers are reminded to travel safely this long weekend, with the police blitz Operation Slow Down now under way.

The annual road safety enforcement operation started at 12.01am on Friday 4 October and ends at 11.59pm on Monday 7 October.

Double demerits are in force throughout this period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said five lives were lost in four fatal crashes on NSW roads during the 2018 Operation Slow Down period.

"The last thing we want to see is more tragedy on our roads this long weekend,” Mr Singh said.

He said long weekends are a much-celebrated opportunity to jump in the car with your loved ones and head off for a few days of fun.

"Remember, fatigue continues to be one of the biggest killers on our roads, so if you're travelling long distances be sure to stop and take regular rest breaks,” Mr Singh said.

"Drivers also need to stop and think about the impact of their behaviour on other road users.

"Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or getting distracted could have devastating consequences - so don't risk your life, or the lives of others, over something stupid.

"If you're enjoying a drink with friends or family, then don't get behind the wheel. Have a 'Plan B' so you can make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

The NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Crash Investigation Unit will be out in force, with 1350 officers patrolling the state's roads during the operation.

