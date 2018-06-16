Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUCCESS: The first students at the Driver Education Centre at Benaraby graduated yesterday.
SUCCESS: The first students at the Driver Education Centre at Benaraby graduated yesterday.
News

Driving school celebrates first graduations

Julia Bartrim
by
16th Jun 2018 7:26 AM

THE Benaraby Driver Education Facility is up and revving.

On Wednesday it welcomed its first 16 students for a two-day driver awareness course.

The students passed with flying colours and received a certificate and a special safety cone drinking cup on Thursday.

The $1.2million not-for-profit facility opened in May and has been run largely by volunteers with paid driver educators.

Graduates received a certificate and a novelty traffic cone drinking cup specially sourced to mark the first graduation.
Graduates received a certificate and a novelty traffic cone drinking cup specially sourced to mark the first graduation.

Volunteer Erica Quantrill said it had been "very satisfying to see the first batch of students complete” the course.

"We had really tremendous engagement from the students,” she said.

"Initially it was all a new experience for them but they really took on board what the educators were saying and embraced the whole concept.”

Ms Quantrill said it was early days yet for the facility but she hoped the community would get behind it and that corporate sponsors could be found to ensure no student would be denied the course simply because they couldn't afford it.

The facility was built with the aim of providing opportunities for all schools in the region to send students for defensive driving training.

It will also offer courses for people of all ages and aims to hold four-wheel drive and towing courses.

benaraby driver education facility driver awareness road safety awareness
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Held hostage': Pro-coal at odds with renewable focus

    'Held hostage': Pro-coal at odds with renewable focus

    Politics NEW coal will be put on a pedestal by Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and the Monash Forum as they ramp up efforts to shift the nation's focus from renewable energy.

    Sea World confirms Agnes Water rescue dolphin dead

    Sea World confirms Agnes Water rescue dolphin dead

    News THE baby dolphin rescued from Agnes Water has died.

    • 16th Jun 2018 9:51 AM
    Sign-up date fast approaching for new child care subsidy

    Sign-up date fast approaching for new child care subsidy

    Politics Gladstone parents need to sign up soon or they could miss out.

    Local Partners