Driving school celebrates first graduations

SUCCESS: The first students at the Driver Education Centre at Benaraby graduated yesterday.

SUCCESS: The first students at the Driver Education Centre at Benaraby graduated yesterday.

THE Benaraby Driver Education Facility is up and revving.

On Wednesday it welcomed its first 16 students for a two-day driver awareness course.

The students passed with flying colours and received a certificate and a special safety cone drinking cup on Thursday.

The $1.2million not-for-profit facility opened in May and has been run largely by volunteers with paid driver educators.

Graduates received a certificate and a novelty traffic cone drinking cup specially sourced to mark the first graduation.

Volunteer Erica Quantrill said it had been "very satisfying to see the first batch of students complete” the course.

"We had really tremendous engagement from the students,” she said.

"Initially it was all a new experience for them but they really took on board what the educators were saying and embraced the whole concept.”

Ms Quantrill said it was early days yet for the facility but she hoped the community would get behind it and that corporate sponsors could be found to ensure no student would be denied the course simply because they couldn't afford it.

The facility was built with the aim of providing opportunities for all schools in the region to send students for defensive driving training.

It will also offer courses for people of all ages and aims to hold four-wheel drive and towing courses.