Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will be one of the chairs at the Regional Community Forum today
Future jobs, regional growth on forum agenda

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
EMPLOYING and retaining skilled workers, improving community wellbeing and investing in infrastructure will be among topics of discussion at today's Regional Community Forum at Oaks Hotel.

The forum is one of several being held across Queensland and brings community members together with government representatives to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will chair the Central Queensland forum, along with Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

Ministers Mick de Brenni and Kate Jones will also be in attendance.

Discussions will centre on skills and training, drought and water security, support for small business and more.

The forum is the second of its kinds, following on from one in October.

Mr Butcher said the discussion at the October forum helped shape a Local Action Plan for the region.

He said forum members would work with the government to consider what outcomes were most important to the local community.

