Driveway at dusk event to honour fallen miners

Aaron Smith places a lantern on behalf of family members at last year’s Moranbah Miners' Memorial ceremony.

THE 2020 Moranbah Miners’ Memorial will be a small, invite-only gathering this year because of COVID-19.

But residents are still being urged to participate with a “driveway at dusk” memorial and by watching the livestreamed ceremony online.

The driveway memorial will be held Friday, November 6 at 6pm.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker encouraged residents to put their lamps out in a collective show of community respect.

“We know how much a fatality resonates in each and every member of our community,” Cr Baker said.

“I commend the committee for this beautiful and genuine concept by asking people to gather at the end of their driveways at dusk and to ask residents to #putyourlampsout.”

MEMORIAL: Attendees at the official unveiling and service for the Moranbah Miners' Memorial

Moranbah Miners’ Memorial Committee president Scott Leggett said the community had showed its support for the event by creating homemade lamps.

“It’s great to see the kids getting creative and involved in the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial Day by participating in making miners’ lamp as part of the school competition we’ve launched,” he said.

“We would have loved a 1200-strong crowd this year under the falling yellow flowers with our bronzed worker but we’ve got to abide by the COVID-19 health advisories.

“We want to thank councillor-endorsed member of the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial committee – Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea – for her outstanding commitment to this annual ceremony.”

For more information, go to the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial Facebook page, or email mbhminersmemorial@gmail.com

To get involved in the livestream event visit here.