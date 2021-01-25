Menu
There's still some cheaper fuel bargains to be found
Drivers warned to fuel up before prices rise again

JANN HOULEY
25th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
An RACQ spokesperson has spoken out a “spike” in fuel prices around Central Queensland.

According to the RACQ’s Vivien O’Connor, some fuel companies pushed up unleaded petrol (ULP) and diesel prices to 129.9 cents per litre (cpl).

The latest average price of ULP in Rockhampton is 123.4cpl and the latest average in Gladstone is 117cpl.

In Gladstone the average has jumped by more than 4cpl in seven days and 40 per cent of the market is now charging a high price of 129.9cpl.

In Rockhampton, 70 per cent of sites have priced petrol at 129.7cpl or 129.9cpl.

“This jump is due to global oil prices rising and a reflection of the Terminal Gate Price and is now filtering through to the pump,” Ms O’Connor said.

“While we’d always prefer there be no increase in price for motorists, we would’ve like to have seen a more steady rise in price, rather than such a sudden spike.”

She said motorists should aim to fill up the tank for at most 120cpl for ULP and make the most of it before prices continue to rise.

“Motorists should be using the information available to them on apps like the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder, to make sure they’re filling up for the best price possible in town,” Ms O’Connor said.

“There are still some sites offering cheaper deals.”

