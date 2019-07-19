Drivers urged to watch out for roos on road

RESCUED: Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers recently rescued this joey in Calliope. Right: Jodi Jones wants you to take particular care around dawn and dusk.

GLADSTONE and District Wildlife Carers has had a few particularly bad weeks with a rise in kangaroos injured and found on the roadside.

The group is urging drivers to take extra care.

Volunteer at Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers Association Jodi Jones said she thinks the spike in numbers might be a result of the cold dry season.

"I think it's just a scenario that it has been so dry in the region for so long - we have had some rain but not enough,” Mrs Jones said.

Kangaroos were also appearing in parts of the region where they were not commonly seen, she said.

"I think they're just moving around a lot more to try and get food and get water and that means they're crossing roads at different places.

"They don't understand - they don't know how to use a crossing guard unfortunately.”

"I think there are a lot of kangaroos coming out to the roadsides now looking for the warmth on the roads,” Mrs Jones said.

There are some places that are particularly bad for macropods such as kangaroos.

She said the hotspots include Haddock Drive, Kirkwood Rd on to Gladstone Beneraby Rd, Dawson Highway heading out to Calliope, Calliope roads, Old Tannum Rd, the roundabout at Dalrymple Drive and even the intersection at St Francis Way and Hampton Drive.

"If you're in the areas that we have hotspots, just take it that little bit slower,” she said.

"If there is fog ... that can make it harder to see those animals as well.”

Mrs Jones said dawn and dusk were particularly bad times because it was harder to see animals on the roadside.

"Animals are quite mobile around those times,” she said.

"There's been over 30 joeys come into care for 2019 and that's not including the last few weeks - and we have had several in the last few weeks.

"Some of the things we see are really challenging - to see animals in pain and suffering on roadsides.”

Mrs Jones said if you do hit an animal, "when you stop to check your car, check that that animal is safely off the road so it's not going to be a hazard to other drivers.”

If you see an injured animal on the roadside, phone Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers on 0427106803.