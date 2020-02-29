Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
News

Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER is on the run after he crashed a ute into an Ipswich residence early this morning.

The man was said to have been travelling along Collingwood Drive in a white ute before crashing into the side of the Collingwood Park home about 5.15am.

A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied
A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied

 

The driver crashed through the property's fence before plunging about 4m over a retaining wall, clipping the roof of the house before landing in the backyard.

Witnesses told police they saw the man flee on foot from the scene.

 

A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied

 

The vehicle has since been lifted by crane from the residence's yard.

Authorities currently do not know where the driver is nor if he has sustained any injuries from the crash.

car crash police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        premium_icon $14.2 million Dawson Hwy project begins

        News The project aims to strengthen the bridges between Biloela and Calliope.

        Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        premium_icon Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        News Government implements Coronavirus Emergency Response Plan.

        ‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

        premium_icon ‘Why don’t you talk to me’: Truck driver stalks woman

        Crime Trevor Dale Bayliss faces court for unlawful stalking

        Inland Rail push gathers steam

        premium_icon Inland Rail push gathers steam

        News Calls for State and Federal governments to back the plan.