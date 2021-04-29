Menu
Caval Ridge's Dragline 18
Motoring

Drivers stunned as huge load crosses Peak Downs Highway

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
29th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Drivers were treated to a spectacle as Caval Ridge mine’s dragline 18 and shovel 40 crossed paths.

In just under two hours, both machines were on their way to their new respective pits having crossed the highway.

The moves were part of the mine’s plan to position the equipment in the highest value areas.

Dragline 18 is now working at Horse pit while shovel 40 is based at Heyford pit.

Caval Ridge's Shovel 40
In a mammoth achievement for the moving team, careful planning allowed for traffic to flow while the loads crossed.

Caval Ridge mine production manager Martin Greenhalgh said the move happened safely and in a timely manner.

“It also means a lot to us to minimise disturbance to our local community with such road crossings,” he said.

“Significant time and planning goes into moving these machines and it was certainly a sight to behold.

“There was a keen interest from road users who happened to drive by very slowly to get a good glimpse of 18 and 40 in action.”

Caval Ridge's Dragline 18
