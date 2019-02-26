Drivers show skill for first meet of the new season

Kobi Martin during round one of the Central Queensland Khanacross Championships last year.

Kobi Martin during round one of the Central Queensland Khanacross Championships last year. Matt Taylor GLA110218KHAN

MOTORSPORT: The Central Coast Car Club (Gladstone) wrapped up its first event for the year with a bitumen motorkhana and khanacross over the weekend at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

A field of 13 drivers started on Saturday for the first round of the motorkhana series and this number grew to 18 drivers for the popular khanacross event on Sunday.

"It was very encouraging to see five juniors compete across the weekend in which with Kobi Martin, Angus Chandler, Jason Behrendt, Joshua Buenen, and Chantelle Barnes had a go,” event organiser Jamie Overend said.

"There was a great variety of cars were on display covering all disciplines including front wheel drive, rear wheel drive and all-wheel drive.”

Jake Martin, in his Mitsubishi Mirage, took out round one of the motorkhana series which consisted of 12 tests and he also won 'C' class.

The ever-consistent Mark Boyd in the Chrysler Lancer was the only competitor in 'B' class and he claimed second outright followed by Scott MacLennan in third outright in his Subaru WRX.

He also won also won the 'E' class for 4WD.

"Kobi Martin took Junior honours with a great drive to also finish fourth outright and he shared the Mitsubishi Mirage with dad Jake,” Overend said.

"It came down to wire for brothers Keith and Kevin Honour where Keith claimed fifth outright by only 0.2sec from Kevin.”

Jake Martin backed up his win on Saturday with outright honours and first in 'G' Class in the khanacross on Sunday, this time in the Mitsubishi Evo. MacLennan was second in the Subaru WRX Boyd third outright and first in 'C' Class.

Kobi Martin Junior honours again in his Mitsubishi Mirage. Kirk Porter won 'E' class is his Nissan Skyline and Brenden Forrest won 'B' Class in his Mitsubishi Lancer.

"A highlight for Sunday's khanacross was being entertained by the driving skills from Ben Barnes and Alan Prisgrove in their V8 utes, with Ben in a Holden and Alan in a Ford,” Overend said.

The next event on the calendar is a two-day dirt khanacross at Benaraby Motorsport Complex on March 30-31. It will also kick off round one of the dirt khanacross series.