Drivers should be fined $1000 for using mobile phones

CONGRATULATIONS to our State government.

We, the people, are quick to find fault, to complain and to moan. But the suggestion that drivers caught using mobile phones may soon receive on the spot $1000 fines (with loss of licence for second offenders), is a cracker.

And soon may it be enacted (especially for the woman who hit me with her car as she exited the Northpoint Shopping Centre last week. Yes, she was totally focused on her phone, instead of looking for pedestrians.)

REVD BEV THOROGOOD, Toowoomba