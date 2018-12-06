Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Communication with a Mobile Phone while driving
Communication with a Mobile Phone while driving -goldy-
Letters to the Editor

Drivers should be fined $1000 for using mobile phones

13th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONGRATULATIONS to our State government.

We, the people, are quick to find fault, to complain and to moan. But the suggestion that drivers caught using mobile phones may soon receive on the spot $1000 fines (with loss of licence for second offenders), is a cracker.

And soon may it be enacted (especially for the woman who hit me with her car as she exited the Northpoint Shopping Centre last week. Yes, she was totally focused on her phone, instead of looking for pedestrians.)

REVD BEV THOROGOOD, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter from editor state government texting while driving
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle The National Australia Bank gives journalist SHERELE MOODY rare access to its hardship team as they help terrified debt-ridden mums in domestic violence crisis.

    Nominate now for Best In Business Awards

    premium_icon Nominate now for Best In Business Awards

    News It can form part of your business plan, current and future

    Meeting to help shape Yacht Club's future

    premium_icon Meeting to help shape Yacht Club's future

    News Future of Gladstone Yacht Club still remains up in the air.

    Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

    premium_icon Gladstone business openings, closures and shake ups

    Business How the Gladstone business environment has changed.