Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

A GLADSTONE man thought he could get away with driving while suspended if he swapped out of the driver seat before he was pulled over - but he was wrong.

Kristopher James Shipley was pulled over in Rockhampton on October 13 and was seen to swap seats with the passenger.

Police asked why they swapped seats and Shipley said it was due to him being suspended.

In a search, police also located a kitchen knife which Shipley said he used for protection.

Shipley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to unlicensed driving and possession of a knife.

The court heard he had a six-page criminal history and a four-page traffic history.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the 24-year-old had recently moved to Gladstone after he reconciled with a former partner.

She said Shipley, who had been diagnosed with autism, thought he was suspended and he didn’t know he could renew his licence.

Shipley was fined a total of $1050 and disqualified from driving for six months.

