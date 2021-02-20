Driver’s ‘reckless’ decision costs him his licence

A Gladstone man has been banned from driving for two years.

A Gladstone man has been banned from driving for two years.

Gladstone man Michael Sean Ashman won’t be allowed back on the roads until 2023 after he was disqualified from driving, in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to disqualified driving, during uninsured, unregistered and using false plates.

Ashman was spotted driving erratically on Dixon Dr, Kirkwood, on September 20 at 7.40am.

Police travelling in the opposite direction performed a U-turn to intercept him, however he was seen to accelerate away and speed down Dixon Dr until police lost sight of him.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

They later found his car in a unit carpark at Kin Kora where Ashman admitted he had sped away because he “did not want to go back to jail.”

The car was also unregistered and uninsured and had licence plates which did not belong to it.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 33-year-old had been involved in a motorcycle accident in June and he had struggled significantly afterwards.

She said due to the pain from the accident his mental health had suffered.

“His injuries were so severe he should have died,” Ms Ditchfield said.

“He accepts fully he was being reckless and making silly decisions.”

Ashman told the court he had made some “stupid decisions” in the past.

“I’m wearing it now,” he said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told him he needed to “get his sh-- together real quick.”

Ashman was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for two years.