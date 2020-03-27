Drivers’ racing put into neutral

WHEN WILL BE THE NEXT RACE? No-one knows but there was hard racing at round 1 of the Dirt Khanacross at Benaraby Motorsport Complex two weeks ago. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds

WHEN WILL BE THE NEXT RACE? No-one knows but there was hard racing at round 1 of the Dirt Khanacross at Benaraby Motorsport Complex two weeks ago. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds

MOTORSPORT: Future events at the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone will be suspended until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCCC spokesman Jamie Overend said a decision to see if the club’s monthly meetings at Calliope Central Bowls Club will continue will be made soon.

“You may have seen a number of other car clubs announce event suspensions over the last couple of days,” Overend said.

“So with the social changes around the developing COVID-19 pandemic, the CCCC committee has also made the decision that all future club events will be suspended until further notice.

“We will review this status as needed and communicate changes as they arise.

“We trust all members and competitors are aligned with this decision and look forward to getting back to ‘kissing the dirt or bitumen’ when all is clear.”

The CCCC had a big schedule planned for the season, with a Dirt Khanacross series between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The first round was held on March 14-15 and it received great accolades with drivers giving a lot of positive feedback.

The next interclub event was scheduled for July 25-26.

Next event on the calendar was to be the first round of the Bitumen Motorkhana-Khanacross on April 25-26, but like most sports, that was thrown into disarray.

RELATED SPORT: Khanacross event will light up in early June

RELATED STORY: Ebola drug to treat COVID-19