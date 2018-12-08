Driver's high hopes for Uber in Gladstone

UBER RIDE: Former taxi driver Anitas Sujeevan speaks with The Observer's Mark Zita about being the first Uber driver in Gladstone.

FORMER taxi driver Anitas Sujeevan has the honour of being Gladstone's first Uber driver.

The controversial ride sharing service launched in the region at 3pm Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm really excited,” Mr Sujeevan said.

"I'm so happy as well because I'm the first Uber driver (in Gladstone).”

He was eager, already searching for potential passengers 15 minutes before the official launch time.

Mr Sujeevan also said he was encouraged by friends who have been driving with Uber for 5-6 years in Melbourne, after he was a taxi driver since 2016.

"The feeling is better, because it's my own car... my comfortable car... it's so good,” he said.

Mr Sujeevan also works as a Domino's Pizza delivery driver.

He left the taxi industry because Uber gave him the flexibility to work at his own pace.

"The taxi company is good, but it's a little bit expensive,” Mr Sujeevan said.

"I've been told people like Uber because it's very safe... and people going from the city to the airport is only $12-$14 (with Uber), so taxi is very expensive (compared to Uber).

"My taxi boss was a little bit upset (when I left), but last night he told me 'all the best' with Uber.”

Riders who want to try out the service may now book rides in Gladstone via the Uber app.