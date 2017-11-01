News

Drivers give thumbs up to 'No' campaigners


Gladstone Region Safe Communities posted "Every time we run a Banner station there is from 4 to 7 thumbs up for every bird or thumbs down. Good on you Gladstone for voting with your heads" on their Facebook Page. Gladstone Region Safe Communities
Sarah Steger
by

A 'NO' voter to the same-sex marriage plebiscite told The Observer today how surprised she was at the response the campaign garnered in Gladstone.

For several days, locals against the impact legalising same-sex marriage could gathered on the curb with their 'No' shirts, signs and banners in tow.

The 'No' voter said even though they received some negativity from people driving by, it was the positive response that surprised her.

"You wouldn't believe the number of people giving the thumbs up or honking their horns as they drive by," she said.

Today, the 'No' campaigners had their last stand at Glenlyon Rd next door to the Gladstone Croquet Club.

And they held up their signs with pride.

"I'm not against gay people living together. What I am against is what they are already starting to teach in schools because of the same-sex marriage vote," a campaigner said.


"Primary students shouldn't be learning about anal sex.

"Boys and girls shouldn't have to get changed in the same toilets. My granddaughter is only two-and-a-half years old and I certainly don't want her to have anything to do with that."

The woman said the campaigners had received some serious threats throughout the public display.

"We had to tell someone to get back on their bike and ride away," she said.

"Another one threatened to knock my mate's teeth out."

All postal votes for the same-sex marriage plebiscite must be received by the ABS by 6pm AEDT on Friday.

