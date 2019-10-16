Menu
Crime

Driver’s disgusting act after crash that killed two people

by Kate Kyriacou
16th Oct 2019 11:34 AM
THE driver of a stolen car that hit and killed a man driving home from work allegedly tried to flee the scene before spitting blood on police as they tried to arrest him.

The horror high-speed crash also killed a male passenger in the man's car.

It is understood an ambulance came close to being involved in the collision, with the stolen car spotted coming towards them at speed on the wrong side of the Gympie Arterial Rd as they transported a patient.

Instead, the car hit a 36-year-old Indian national on his way home from work.

He died instantly, as did the male passenger in the stolen car.

The scene of the crash on Gympie Arterial Road in which two people have died. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The scene of the crash on Gympie Arterial Road in which two people have died. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A woman, who was believed to have been sitting in the back seat, was taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

The driver is alleged to have kicked his way free of the wreckage before attempting to flee.

Police, who had arrived on scene almost immediately, arrested the man, who is alleged to have spat blood on them.

He is understood to have been sedated by paramedics before being taken to hospital under police guard.

All three people in the stolen car are known to police.

It is also understood the stolen car was spotted by police about an hour earlier in Lutwyche.

It was allegedly travelling so fast it was deemed to unsafe to attempt to stop it.

