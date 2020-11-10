DRIVERS BEWARE: CQ to get 6 new transport inspectors

CENTRAL Queensland will get six more transport inspectors added to its ranks following the graduation of 16 new recruits statewide.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the graduates from the Transport Inspector Recruit Course will be deployed to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Cairns, Townsville, Maryborough and Brisbane.

Gladstone will gain two of the new recruits while Rockhampton will get four.

Leading up to Christmas, the new inspectors throughout the state will focus on assisting the Queensland Police Service with COVID-19 border patrols duties, compliance checks of passenger transport vehicles, safety inspections, fatigue checks, as well as mass dimension and loading compliance checks on heavy vehicles, and inspecting light vehicles for defects.

TMR director-general Neil Scales welcomed the new inspectors, saying they were vital to keeping Queensland drivers and our roads safe, as well as protecting the state’s road infrastructure.

“Our dedicated TMR compliance team members oversee the recruitment and training of new inspectors from across Queensland every year,” Mr Scales said.

“The training is intensive.

“Graduating inspectors have broad powers to intercept and examine vehicles and carry out safety inspections, fatigue checks and mass, dimension and loading compliance checks on heavy vehicles.

“They can also intercept and conduct inspections on light vehicles, including passenger transport vehicles.

“I congratulate the newly-appointed inspectors and wish them a successful career in TMR.”

