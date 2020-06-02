Drivers annoyed as windscreens smashed by roadworks

Drivers who suffer damage to windscreens linked to the roadworks between Gladstone and Boyne Island/Tannum Sands could be eligible to make a claim for compensation.

Drivers who suffer damage to windscreens linked to the roadworks between Gladstone and Boyne Island/Tannum Sands could be eligible to make a claim for compensation.

Boyne Island resident Suzie Wood has been avoiding driving to Gladstone after paying $680 to have her windscreen replaced.

A week after she got her new windscreen, Suzie’s car was hit on the stretch of road again, but she’s delaying the repair on the advice of the glass company that the second chip wasn’t urgent and not obscuring vision.

She’s concerned that if she pays for another repair, her car could be damaged a third time.

Suzie said the first time it happened was scary, but the second time was annoying because she recognised the sound and knew what had happened.

She’s thinking twice about driving to Gladstone for winter essentials and said she would try and make a claim to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck’s windscreen has also been chipped on the stretch of road he drives almost every day.

The issue has been raised with him multiple times, and he said that while it’s not a council road, drivers might be eligible to make a claim via the Department of Transport and Main Roads website.

“It’s one of those things you can’t necessarily eliminate,” he said, noting there did seem to more reports of damage than usual in this circumstance.

Mr Goodluck said it was good to see the state government spending money on upgrades and it was just unfortunate that the inconvenience of roadworks was something drivers had to persevere with until they’re finished.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said they are delivering the $20.4 million project to upgrade 14 kilometres of Gladstone-Benaraby Road to improve visibility.

“The works include wide centre line treatment, removal of safety hazards from within the corridor and sealing works (between Gladstone and Boyne Island),” the spokesman said.

“As part of the sealing works, we reduced speed limits to 70km/h and installed “loose stones” signs to warn motorists.

“The road was inspected on Monday, June 1 and we are sweeping it when loose stones are detected.”

The spokesman said the project is on track for completion in late December.

“Motorists are reminded to observe warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions,” he said.

For further information on the project visit https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects/Name/G/Gladstone-Benaraby-Road-Dalrymple-Drive-to-Bruce-Highway-intersection

If a car has been damaged due to the condition of a Queensland state-controlled road, a claim for the repair costs may be made subject to eligibility.

Anyone wishing to discuss or make a claim, can contact TMR on 4931 1500.