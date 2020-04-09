Cop's shoulder dislocated during horrifying arrest

The injured officer’s motorbike after Derek John Alfred Sharpley drove into him.

The injured officer’s motorbike after Derek John Alfred Sharpley drove into him.

A RECKLESS driver who dislocated a police officer's shoulder by mowing him down in a stolen car has been jailed.

Derek John Alfred Sharpley, 30, faced Brisbane District Court via videolink on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to deliberately driving a stolen car at the 50-year-old sergeant in Toowoomba on January 23, 2019.

Horrifying bodycam footage was played in court, showing the moment Sharpley turned the car around and drove at the sergeant, who was pursuing the stolen car on a motorbike in Greenwattle St about 10.30pm.

'Wilsonton Nine' murder accused granted bail amid virus'

Child rapist appeals 10-year jail sentence

Earlier that night, Sharpley and two co-accused took part in a violent home invasion at Mount Lofty, threatening a man with a knife and stealing his car.

The injured officer’s bike after the incident.

When he was eventually arrested, Sharpley assaulted two other officers, biting one on the arm.

Prosecutor Geoffrey Wong said the road policing sergeant had been left with "physical and psychological" impacts from being run over, including a dislocated shoulder and leg injuries.

The court was told it was far from Sharpley's first brush with the law.

In Western Australia during a police chase, he ran a red light, hitting another car and injuring a mother and daughter.

He had also served time for a violent armed robbery.

At court on Thursday, Sharpley pleaded guilty to 25 charges in total, enter dwelling, armed robbery, grievous bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and seriously assaulting a police officer.

He was also sentenced for an assault on a fellow prisoner in 2015 that left the man with permanent hearing loss.

Defence barrister Stephen Kisick told the court Sharpley had a traumatic upbringing and suffered from schizophrenia and other mental health issues during his offending.

Judge Julie Dick took into account his personal struggles but said she could not ignore the harm he had caused.

"I can see that you had incredibly complex traumas in your life," Judge Dick said.

"But I can't ignore the victim impact statements … they've all been hugely affected by your behaviour."

Sharpley was sentenced to seven years' jail and, after time already served, will be eligible for parole on January 23, 2021.

He was disqualified from holding a driver's licence for two years. - NewsRegional