Driver warned if he’s caught again, it’s jail time

A REPEAT unlicensed driver was told he if he was caught again he would do jail time, when he was sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Benjamin William Jenkins, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge that he drove on the Dawson Hwy, Kin Kora on February 8 at the time not authorised to drive that vehicle.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Jenkins was intercepted for a random breath test at 8.30pm and told police he did not have a licence.

Jenkins told police he believed his licence was SPER suspended and had driven because he had been told to leave an address by his partner.

Sen Con Spargo told the court Jenkins had been convicted three times for the unlicensed driving in 2019.

Jenkins was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month, but the sentence came with a warning.

“If you get caught driving within the next month … you’re going to do time over that because of your history,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

“It’s a shocking history.”