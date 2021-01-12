Menu
A Gladstone woman used fake licence plates in a bid to cover up her other offences.
Crime

Driver used fake plates to cover up other offences

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone woman who drove an unregistered and uninsured car, made matters worse by using fake number plates.

Lorraine Ann Potter, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving unregistered, driving uninsured and an offence involving registration certificates.

The court heard that Potter was intercepted in Rockhampton when police detected false plates on the car.

Checks showed the car had its registration cancelled in May, 2018.

Potter told police she knew the car wasn’t registered as she couldn’t afford it at the time.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn told Potter she had compounded her offences by putting on false plates.

He noted she had a “substantial” eight-page traffic history.

Potter was fined $1000.

