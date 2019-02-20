Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision.
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision. Liana Walker
Breaking

Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle highway crash

liana walker
by
20th Feb 2019 12:39 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM

UPDATE 1.15pm: 

AN adult woman has been transported to Stanthorpe hospital in a stable condition after crews have freed her from her vehicle.  

A QAS spokesman said the woman was encapsulated in her car and sustained spinal and arm injuries from the crash.  

Earlier

FIRE and emergency service crews are working to free a driver trapped in a vehicle on the New England Hwy, Stanthorpe.

A police spokesman said a truck had collided with two cars in front of it when a third vehicle in front had attempted to make a right hand turn.

As a result one car was pushed to the other side of the highway and into a ditch.

Firefighters and ambulance are currently at the scene.

More to come

crash emergency new england hwy
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    'Extremely dangerous': Residents warned stay away from surf

    premium_icon 'Extremely dangerous': Residents warned stay away from surf

    News GLADSTONE boaties and swimmers are being warned to stay away from the surf as extreme weather conditions set in.

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:48 PM
    Hearing for Auckland St murder accused looms

    premium_icon Hearing for Auckland St murder accused looms

    News Andrew Vesey-Brown was found at the South Gladstone home

    Former drug addict dad claims pipe was mate's

    premium_icon Former drug addict dad claims pipe was mate's

    News A PAROLEE father has been given "one last chance"

    City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    premium_icon City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    News 'Right now Mars is really good to take a look at.'