Driver told police he’d recently used drugs

A man admitted he had recently used drugs when he was pulled over.

A GLADSTONE man made admissions to recent drug use when he was pulled over by police.

He was stopped on the Dawson Highway, Gladstone where he tested positive for a relevant drug on June 7 at 9.05am.

Further analysis showed the presence of meth.

Derek James Colley, 54, pleaded guilty in writing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The prosecution tendered a notice to allege previous convictions for drug driving.

Colley was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

