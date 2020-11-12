Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man admitted he had recently used drugs when he was pulled over.
A man admitted he had recently used drugs when he was pulled over.
Crime

Driver told police he’d recently used drugs

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man made admissions to recent drug use when he was pulled over by police.

He was stopped on the Dawson Highway, Gladstone where he tested positive for a relevant drug on June 7 at 9.05am.

Further analysis showed the presence of meth.

Derek James Colley, 54, pleaded guilty in writing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The prosecution tendered a notice to allege previous convictions for drug driving.

Colley was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Read more drug drivers:

Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

Drunk woman barricaded herself from police

Courier driver just holds onto job after drug offence

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

        Premium Content Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

        Crime Katelin Renee Schafer slammed doors yelling at her lawyer as she exited the courtroom unhappy with her sentence.

        Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

        Premium Content Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

        Politics The member for Gladstone has retained his ministerial position and gained a new one...

        ‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

        Premium Content ‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

        Crime Kane Aliki Costigan was part of a disturbance outside a Gladstone Nightclub.

        Surf Lifesaving Qld reveals membership reality amid rumours

        Premium Content Surf Lifesaving Qld reveals membership reality amid rumours

        News “The two per cent decline in membership was from the Sunshine Coast Branch only.”...