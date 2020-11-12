Driver told police he’d recently used drugs
A GLADSTONE man made admissions to recent drug use when he was pulled over by police.
He was stopped on the Dawson Highway, Gladstone where he tested positive for a relevant drug on June 7 at 9.05am.
Further analysis showed the presence of meth.
Derek James Colley, 54, pleaded guilty in writing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The prosecution tendered a notice to allege previous convictions for drug driving.
Colley was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Read more drug drivers:
Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver
Drunk woman barricaded herself from police