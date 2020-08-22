Driver to face court after fatal Tiaro crash

One person was critically injured and another seriously injured in a crash at Tiaro.

A DRIVER, involved in a fatal crash in Tiaro, will face court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The 28-year-old man will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 7.

The crash happened on July 16 on the Bruce Highway.

A 58-year-old Apple Tree Creek woman died while being transported to hospital, while her husband, a passenger in the car, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, but in a stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old Coopers Plains man, was also flown to hospital after the crash.