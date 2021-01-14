Driver test positive for drugs, says others smoked near her

A Gladstone woman said she'd been around other people smoking weed when she tested positive for drugs.

A Gladstone woman said she'd been around other people smoking weed when she tested positive for drugs.

A Gladstone woman told police she’d been around other people smoking weed when she tested positive for drugs.

Emma Louise Matheson, 22, was stopped on Palm Dr on September 21, at the time on a provisional licence.

She tested positive to a road side drug test but made no admissions to drug use, instead told police she had been around other people smoking weed.

Further analysis showed the presence of marijuana.

Matheson, self-represented, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Read more drug driver cases:

Driver had meth, marijuana in her system

Speeding, drugs cause man world of trouble

Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court