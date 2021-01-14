Menu
A Gladstone woman said she'd been around other people smoking weed when she tested positive for drugs.
Crime

Driver test positive for drugs, says others smoked near her

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
A Gladstone woman told police she’d been around other people smoking weed when she tested positive for drugs.

Emma Louise Matheson, 22, was stopped on Palm Dr on September 21, at the time on a provisional licence.

She tested positive to a road side drug test but made no admissions to drug use, instead told police she had been around other people smoking weed.

Further analysis showed the presence of marijuana.

Matheson, self-represented, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.

She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Gladstone Observer

