MINOR INJURIES: The woman was assessed at the scene.

A WOMAN is being taken to Gladstone Hospital after her vehicle rolled off Turkey Beach Rd into bushland at Rodds Bay.

Emergency services found the woman out of her car and conscious when they arrived at the crash scene late this morning.

She was assessed to have minor tissue damage, mostly bruising and scratches, and is being taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital.