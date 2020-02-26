Menu
He blew more than three times the legal limit.
Crime

Driver pulled over for speeding in Toowoomba blows .178

Peter Hardwick
by
26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
TAKING his repaired BMW Sports car for a spin on Australia Day proved an expensive drive for a Toowoomba man.

Timothy Michael John Leane had been drinking home mixed rum and cola drinks in his shed at home but hadn't eaten when he decided to take his car, which had been in the shop, for a drive about 4.30pm on January 26, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

However, a police patrol soon pulled him over for speeding on Rowbotham St, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton told the court.

Breath tested, the 46-year-old blew 0.178, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

Leane pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while under the influence of liquor.

His solicitor Joe McConnell, of MacDonald Law, told the court his client had been drinking that day due to a number of stresses.

Losing his licence would prove a significant burden for his client who travelled up to 500km a week in his job and a loss of licence could cost him his job, Mr McConnell said.

His client had no previous like offending and this was out of character for him, he said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan fined Leane $1100 and disqualified him from driving for six months but ordered the conviction not be recorded.

