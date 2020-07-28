Driver planned to use light bulb to smoke meth

Christopher James Rush pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 28, 2020, to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils for use.

A MAN was intending to use a dismantled light bulb to smoke methylamphetamine but was intercepted by police before he got the chance.

Christopher James Rush, 30, today pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils for use.

About 6pm on June 21, Emerald police intercepted a vehicle on Emerald’s Borilla St for a licence check.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police saw Rush had dilated pupils, and when questioned he said he hadn’t used drugs.

When he agreed to let police search the vehicle, he told them there was an arrow in the car and knives in the back, the court heard.

Rush reached for a cigarette packet, police saw he was heavily shaking, and he told them it had methylamphetamine in it, Sgt Ongheen told the court.

Police located a clear clip seal bag with 0.4g of the drug, and they also found a glass light bulb with the metal housing removed.

Officers asked if it was to be used and Rush admitted it was and said, “but I obviously can’t now”, the court heard.

Sgt Ongheen said Rush had a criminal history, although nothing for drug offending.

“I’m sorry for what I did and I hope to put it behind me and move on with my life,” Rush said.

He was convicted and fined $600. The convictions were not recorded.