Driver pinned in cab in truck rollover near Calliope

QFES crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Gladstone Monto Road near Calliope.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck rollover where the driver is pinned in the cab, near Calliope.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they received an alert about the incident just before 10.30am.

It is understood the truck carrying grass was heading south on Gladstone Monto Road when it has come around a left hand bend and left the road, before colliding with a tree.

The QFES spokeswoman said the driver is reported as being trapped.

“Crews are responding to a truck rollover 10km out of Calliope on the Gladstone Monto Road,” the spokeswoman said.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been alerted to the incident.

The Gladstone Monto Road was the road which tragically claimed the lives of a mother and son in August.

More to come.