Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Gladstone Monto Road near Calliope.
QFES crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Gladstone Monto Road near Calliope.
News

Driver pinned in cab in truck rollover near Calliope

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2020 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck rollover where the driver is pinned in the cab, near Calliope.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they received an alert about the incident just before 10.30am.

It is understood the truck carrying grass was heading south on Gladstone Monto Road when it has come around a left hand bend and left the road, before colliding with a tree.

The QFES spokeswoman said the driver is reported as being trapped.

“Crews are responding to a truck rollover 10km out of Calliope on the Gladstone Monto Road,” the spokeswoman said.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been alerted to the incident.

The Gladstone Monto Road was the road which tragically claimed the lives of a mother and son in August.

More to come.

gladstone monto road gladstone observer qas gladstone qfes gladstone queensland police racq capricorn rescue helicopter truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 14.

        Crews called to Yarwun vegetation fire

        Premium Content Crews called to Yarwun vegetation fire

        News FIRE and emergency crews were called to Yarwun yesterday after a large tree fell...

        Man fined after he crashes car into pole

        Premium Content Man fined after he crashes car into pole

        News Emergency services were called to Barney Point at 7.18am after reports of a...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, September 12-13.