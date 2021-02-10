Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Driver on drugs when crash killed teen: cops

Felicity Ripper
9th Feb 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 24-year-old woman has been charged over a fatal crash that killed her teenage passenger.

The passenger, 19, died on December 13 after the Holden Astra she was in hit a power pole at Vise Rd, Mons.

The woman, from Diddillibah, was on Tuesday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving with a drug present in her blood.

She is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 4.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman at the time of the crash said paramedics tried to revive the young passenger at the scene before he was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Cotton On Group moves into Stockland

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Cotton On Group moves into Stockland

        News The retail group offers on-trend fashion for men and women.

        Booze thief told to stop ‘yapping’

        Premium Content Booze thief told to stop ‘yapping’

        Crime Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt was warned if he didn’t keep quiet he’d be heard last.

        Trinity College bloods QLD’s next rugby union stars

        Premium Content Trinity College bloods QLD’s next rugby union stars

        Sport “Ultimately we are looking to build great men and women then rugby comes after...

        DV accused to wear GPS tracker while on bail

        Premium Content DV accused to wear GPS tracker while on bail

        Crime The man had previously been banned from entering Gladstone.