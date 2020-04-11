Menu
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
Driver intercepted on Warrego Hwy after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 6:55 AM
MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come …

