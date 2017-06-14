Driver injured in truck rollover in Gladstone region

A man has been transported to hospital after a truck rollover accident happened early this morning on Bruce Highway.

A MAN has been transported to hospital after the truck he was driving rolled over on the Bruce Highway at about 1am this morning.

The accident took place approximately 1km outside of Miriam Vale, according to a Gladstone police spokesman.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the driver sustained hand injuries but was in a stable condition.

The Gladstone Police spokesman said the scene was attended by an on-call police officer working out of Miriam Vale Police Station.

The truck is still on site next to the road, however, will be towed and removed later today.

Updates to come.