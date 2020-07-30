Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road”
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road” Sarah Barnham
News

Police not investigating after a car burst into flames

Zizi Averill
Melanie Whiting
,
29th Jul 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 30th Jul 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE THURS 7.30AM: POLICE are not investigating after a car burst into flames at Slade Point.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car fire on Petrel St at 9.10pm yesterday, had been deemed "not suspicious".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle "well-alight in the middle of the road".

Within 20 minutes crews had suppressed the blaze and had made the area safe, she said.

The QFES spokeswoman said paramedics were initially called to the fire, but were told not to attend.

It is understood the car's driver was in shock, but all occupants were able to escape the vehicle uninjured.

INITIAL 9.30PM: A DRIVER is in shock after a car burst into flames in Slade Point tonight.

Police and fire crews were called to a car fire in Petrel Street about 9pm.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

The driver is understood to be in shock but all occupants are out of the vehicle.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Community Newsletter SignUp
car fire mackay crime mackay qfes slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

        premium_icon Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

        News GLADSTONE’S fireys were kept busy as crews were called to a vegetation fire and an equipment fire yesterday evening.

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Wednesday, July 29.

        LAST CHANCE: Final vote for Gladdy’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Final vote for Gladdy’s hottest tradie

        News The nominees are in! Cast your vote on Gladstone’s hottest tradie now.

        Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

        premium_icon Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

        Crime His lawyer said he hadn’t gone out to be a danger on the road.