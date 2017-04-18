Driver hospitalised after rolling vehicle on Calliope road

A MAN in his early-to-mid 60s has been transported to Gladstone Base Hospital after rolling his car at Calliope late this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition when he was taken to hospital, with unconfirmed injuries to his head and arm, possibly the result of a pre-existing condition.

Initially reported through to police as a fuel tanker rollover, it turned out the man had been driving a Ford Festiva.

The vehicle ended up upside-down on Weeroona Rd.

A QFES spokesperson said a single fire crew had been dispatched to the scene of the rollover to make the area safe, stopping a possible fuel leak and righting the vehicle before it was towed.

No road closures or traffic delays are expected.