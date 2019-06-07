Menu
Driver hit with 'ridiculous' fine for passenger

7th Jun 2019 9:35 AM

A NSW driver has been left in disbelief after being handed a massive fine, all because his passenger was using their laptop.

The man was driving along the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae on April 22 when he was pulled over by police.

He claims he was slapped with a $337 fine and three demerit points because the passenger next to him was "playing with a laptop".

"Is this real? I cannot believe it," he wrote on Facebook.

He slammed the fine as "ridiculous".

The offence reads: "Drive vehicle with TV/VDU imagine visible".

Many social media users took the driver's side, with one asking if the fine was a "joke".

"Must have been a quiet day," another person wrote.

"Unless the passenger was flicking the screen around to you saying 'look at this' or it was visible to you then I'd be taking it to court."

But according to the police the fine was completely fair and falls under the same category as using a mobile phone while driving.

A driver can be fined if any part of the image on the screen from a TV for visual display unit is visible to them while the vehicle is moving or stationary, NSW Police told Yahoo News.

It is also an offence if that screen is "likely to distract another driver".

