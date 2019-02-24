Driver has high hopes as Uber 'picks up' in Gladstone

ONLINE: This screenshot posted on a Gladstone community Facebook page on Thursday shows four Uber drivers available at the time it was taken.

AFTER a rocky road during Uber's rollout in Gladstone late last year, the ride-share company now has at least five drivers in the region.

The company was criticised in the weeks after it started its Gladstone service in December for only having one driver.

But now it appears more drivers have completed their accreditation to begin driving an Uber, including Calliope's Tanya Perry.

Ms Perry became active mid-January and Uber driving is now her full-time job.

She works Monday to Friday completing about 15 rides a day on average with most of her pick-ups coming from the airport, schools and people wanting to go shopping.

"I've had people contacting me and asking me 'how do you sign up?' and the requirements,” Ms Perry said.

"I do know there are people signing up since I've spoken to a lot, and now I just hope they are serious and do get online soon.”

She said she still hears complaints from passengers was that "there's never an Uber online” even though she had noticed about four drivers active most days.

"When a job comes in and we accept it, we go off-line until we pick up our rider and once we've picked up our rider we go back online,” Ms Perry said.

"If we all accept a job around the same time it'll look like there's no drivers in Gladstone.”

Last year, following the announcement of Uber's Gladstone launch, Blue and White Taxis Gladstone chairman Allan Rowe told The Observer he was not convinced Uber would thrive in the city.

"We've had three (ride-sharing services) here and they've all gone out the back door,” Mr Rowe said.

He said he wanted a "level playing field” in registrations, insurance costs and safety concerns when it came to competition between Uber and taxis.