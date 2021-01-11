Driver had meth, marijuana in her system

A Gladstone woman tested positive to having two types of drugs in her system.

A Gladstone woman has lost her licence for four months after she was caught drug-driving.

On October 10 at 4.45pm, Melanie Jane Lydiard, 41, was stopped at Barney Point for a roadside drug test which returned a positive reading.

Further tests showed the presence of methamphetamines and marijuana.

Lydiard pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for four months.

