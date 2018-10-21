Menu
TRAPPED: One man had to be freed by firefighters.
Driver freed from crash at Calliope

Mark Zita
21st Oct 2018 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM

ONE man has been taken to hospital after being trapped in a car at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and the Old Bruce Highway at Calliope.

Emergency services were called to an accident at 8:34pm last night, with reports that a car had rolled over.

Firefighters took 15 minutes to free the sole occupant.

The Forensic Crash Unit was called to investigate the incident, but police have not said what caused the crash.

Traffic control was called to redirect traffic around the scene, but the Bruce Highway was not closed during this time.

