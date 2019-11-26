Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver found dead in truck off NSW highway

26th Nov 2019 6:27 AM

A truck driver has been found dead in his vehicle after it veered off a highway and struck trees in south-west NSW.

A passing motorist found the 4.5-tonne truck some distance off the Silver City Highway at Scotia, 130km north of Wentworth, about 11.50am on Monday.

Police say the truck had travelled about 400m off the highway, striking several trees before coming to a stop. The driver, believed to be a 77-year-old man from Broken Hill, had died at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks nsw scotia silver city highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        premium_icon QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        News THE deregistration of Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade will be on the agenda when QFES Commissioner Greg Leach begins in his new role next week.

        800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        premium_icon 800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        News MORE than 800 parking fines were dealt out in the past 12 months as Gladstone...

        CQ hairdressers learn new tricks

        premium_icon CQ hairdressers learn new tricks

        News HAIRDRESSERS in Central Queensland had the chance to craft their skills with an...

        Drunk teen found sleeping on couch, refuses to leave

        premium_icon Drunk teen found sleeping on couch, refuses to leave

        News When police arrived, Edwards rolled over and refused to move