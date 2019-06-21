Driver flees scene after car crashes into ute, rolls on roof

A car is on its roof after it reportedly crashed into a parked car.

A car is on its roof after it reportedly crashed into a parked car. John McCutcheon

A CAR is on its roof after the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle this morning at Buddina.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bermagui Crescent and Lowanna Dr just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

READ: GRANT THEFT AUTO: Staggering number of cars being stolen

A Queensland Police Service spokesman says the driver is known to police. John McCutcheon

A man and a woman were being treated by paramedics, but the driver reportedly left the scene before crews arrived.

The two passengers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver and passengers were known to police.

No delays have been reported in the area.