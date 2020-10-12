Driver does runner after crashing car into tree

POLICE are investigating into a cause of a single-vehicle crash at Toolooa on Sunday after no driver was found on scene.

Emergency services were called to Dalrymple Dr at 12.10am after reports a car had crashed into a tree.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a Ford Ranger was found and there were no drivers or passengers on scene.

She said police sighted the vehicle earlier that morning driving dangerously at speed and tried to intercept but it was deemed unsafe.

Police do not believe the vehicle was stolen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews made the scene safe.

If you have any information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.