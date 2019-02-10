Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
A driver has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Driver dead, Bruce Hwy closed after horror smash

by NIC DARVENIZA
10th Feb 2019 7:52 AM

A driver has died and a section of the Bruce Highway is closed after a horror smash south of Townsville this morning.

A sedan and a truck were involved in the two-vehicle crash near Alligator Creek shortly before 5am today.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended one patient who suffered critical injuries and later died at the scene.

No other drivers or passengers required treatment.

The Highway was closed shortly after the crash near Killymoon Creek and police advise it was scheduled to reopen around 10am while the Forensic Crash Unit continues their investigations.

Police are still searching for the driverâ€™s next-of-kin.

crash editors picks fatality truck crash

Top Stories

    HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    premium_icon HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    News IT WAS a horror weekend on Gladstone region roads with a motorcyclist killed and another motorist suffering life-threatening injuries in two separate crashes.

    • 10th Feb 2019 9:41 AM
    PHOTOS: All the action from Saturday's race day

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Saturday's race day

    News All the photos from Gladstone's twilight races and family fun day.

    • 10th Feb 2019 9:36 AM
    Man threatens to slit family's throats with garden shears

    premium_icon Man threatens to slit family's throats with garden shears

    News He jumped the fence and swung the shears at the man