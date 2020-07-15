Driver crashes while almost six times the legal limit

A driver who was nearly six time the legal alcohol limit was busted with a bottle of booze in the car.

Now the 52 year old is banned from getting behind the wheel until mid 2024.

Police received reports a Hyundai i30 was swerving all over the road at Rural View at 1.32pm on May 20 this year.

Five minutes later, the vehicle Pradeep Nair was driving had crashed into traffic lights at the Mackay Bucasia Rd and Rosewood Dr intersection with such force the pole was knocked over.

"The post damaged a vehicle on the other side of the median strip … waiting to turn onto Rosewood Dr," prosecutor Maddison Kurtz said.

Nair was unwillingly removed from the vehicle and when police arrived, he refused to comply with a breath test four times.

Blood taken at the hospital and later analysed revealed he had a reading of 0.287 per cent.

"You could have easily killed an innocent member of this community going about their business," Magistrates Damien Dwyer said.

Nair pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to high-range drink-driving.

The 52 year old was fined $3500 and disqualified for 25 months.

Wallace and Wallace Lawyers solicitor Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi said her client had a rough start to 2020.

First his wife had gone on holidays, only for Nair to later learn she was leaving him.

Then in March he lost his job as a sales consultant "due to the pandemic".

"He was having a very distressful time," Ms Adorni-Braccesi said, adding Nair had engaged with counselling for alcohol abuse.

"He has had significant extra-curial punishment."

The court heard he would need to go through civil proceedings regarding the monetary damage to the other vehicle.

Ms Adorni-Braccesi pushed for a one-and-a-half-year disqualification including the two months Nair had already been without his licence.

"You're a long way off," Mr Dwyer said, noting Nair was "5.5 times over the limit".

