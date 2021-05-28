Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has escaped serious injury after crashing his car into a pharmacy in Sydney’s western suburbs. Picture: Aisling Brennan
A man has escaped serious injury after crashing his car into a pharmacy in Sydney’s western suburbs. Picture: Aisling Brennan
News

Driver crashes into pharmacy

by Emily Cosenza
28th May 2021 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM

A car has crashed into the front of a pharmacy in Sydney’s inner west, with the driver miraculously escaping serious injury.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, drove through the front of the chemist along Liverpool Rd at Strathfield about 2.45pm on Friday.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said the driver was momentarily “trapped” and wasn’t badly injured but had a sore shoulder.

“Fire and Rescue arrived at 2.52pm and stabilised the vehicle and assisted with the retrieval of the person,” he said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told NCA NewsWire there were no other reported injuries and could not say if there were customers or staff inside the chemist at the time.

He said paramedics assessed the driver at the scene.

The debris from the crash was cleared by 3.10pm and after a further 25 minutes, crews left the scene.

Originally published as Driver crashes into pharmacy

Just In

    Own your own island paradise

    Own your own island paradise
    • 28th May 2021 5:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1770 festival labelled great success

        Premium Content 1770 festival labelled great success

        News The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event attracted more than 1700 people to the region.

        Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        Premium Content Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        News “We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.”

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and...

        Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        News The woman, mid-20s, was entrapped in her vehicle for some time