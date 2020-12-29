Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dysart police are investigating multiple hit and run traffic crashes on Christmas Day, 2020.
Dysart police are investigating multiple hit and run traffic crashes on Christmas Day, 2020.
Crime

Driver crashes into CQ home on Christmas before fleeing

Kristen Booth
29th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating multiple hit and run traffic crashes at Dysart on Christmas Day.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said a vehicle fled the scene after crashing into a house in the Central Queensland community.

Police and emergency service crews were called to the Spring Cres address about 7.45pm on December 25.

Crews saw a utility that had knocked out a support beam of the carport causing structural damage.

Investigations revealed the offending vehicle had crashed into the parked vehicle, pushing it into the structure.

It is believed the same vehicle crashed into a fence on Hannah Cres and fled prior to the incident on Spring Cres.

 

The offending vehicle was located parked in a shed of a nearby property a short time later.

Snr Const Schmidt said police were investigating numerous traffic complaints concerning the vehicle's manner of driving leading up to the crash.

The offending vehicle is a white single cab utility with a black bull bar and business markings on the side.

Anyone that has information regarding the offence, witnessed the vehicle's manner of driving or possesses dashcam vision, is encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote reference number QP2002652611.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

christmas crime dysart crime dysart police hit and run traffic incident
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        73yo man’s attack leaves partner bleeding on kitchen floor

        Premium Content 73yo man’s attack leaves partner bleeding on kitchen floor

        Crime The man showed police to the kitchen where the woman was laying on the floor.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed.

        Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

        Premium Content Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

        News “We’d love it if you’re able to grab a few extra items for our fifth annual school...

        Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        Premium Content Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        News “Each board takes up to six weeks to fully complete and range from $165 upwards...