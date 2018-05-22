Menu
RBT: A Gladstone man was caught driving over four times the legal limit.
Crime

Driver caught more than four times over limit

Andrew Thorpe
by
22nd May 2018 4:30 AM

A 32-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man was "ashamed, frightened and disgusted" with himself after being caught driving more than four times over the legal limit earlier this year, Gladstone Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Shaun Raymond Minton, 32, spent several months last year in a rehabilitation centre due to issues with alcohol, his lawyer said, and was doing well in his recovery up until his first paycheque this March.

After being invited to Hervey Bay for a weekend with friends, he gave in to temptation and began drinking.

The court was told Minton did the right thing and received a lift back from Hervey Bay - but not wanting his family to know he had been drinking, he decided to drive to a friend's house to stay.

He was intercepted by police and blew a positive reading on March 25 near Boyne Island, later recording a blood-alcohol reading of 0.205 - more than four times the legal limit.

The court was told Minton had a poor traffic history, but most of his drink-driving offending happened when he was much younger and he was now extremely remorseful.

Nevertheless, acting magistrate Neil Lavaring said "somebody who's had that many should have stopped by now".

Mr Lavaring fined Minton $1200 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

drink driving gladstone crime gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

