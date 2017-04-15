Driver caught going way too fast

A man was caught doing more than 40kmh over the speed limit on the Dawson Highway on Friday.

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was caught more than 40 kmh over the speed limit on a Gladstone road.

A Gladstone police spokesman said the driver was stopped by police on Dawson Hwy after he was recorded doing 102kmh in a 60kmh zone.

The costly mistake happened about 7.40pm on Friday.

The spokesman said the 33-year-old was driving a blue Holden Commodore.

He was fined $1137 for the high end speeding offence.

Today about 1.30am a 20-year-old man was allegedly caught drink driving by police.

The man was stopped on Aramac Drive, Clinton and returned a reading 0.094.

He will face Gladstone Magistrates Court at a later date.