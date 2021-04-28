Driver caught after sinking 15 schooners at pub

A Boyne Valley man who admitted to consuming 15 beers before driving, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Generic file photo.

A Boyne Valley man was caught drink-driving after sinking 15 schooners at a pub in the Gladstone region.

Michael Patrick Lennon, 65, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Lennon’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 8.30pm on April 10, police from Miriam Vale station were performing mobile enforcement in the Boyne Valley when they intercepted Lennon driving a white Toyota Kluger.

Lennon admitted to drinking 15 schooners of XXXX Gold before driving.

He returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.152.

Mr Manthey fined Lennon $1000 and disqualified him from driving for six months. Convictions were recorded.

